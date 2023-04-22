Hannover Messe 2023 held in Germany

A visitor (R) tries an exoskeleton equipment at Hannover Messe 2023 in Hannover, Germany, April 20, 2023. The trade fair, one of the world's largest and lasting from April 17 to April 21, showcases more than 4,000 companies, which present solutions for the production and energy supply of the future.(Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor plays football with an intelligent robot at Hannover Messe 2023 in Hannover, Germany, April 20, 2023. The trade fair, one of the world's largest and lasting from April 17 to April 21, showcases more than 4,000 companies, which present solutions for the production and energy supply of the future.(Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor interacts with an intelligent robot at Hannover Messe 2023 in Hannover, Germany, April 19, 2023. The trade fair, one of the world's largest and lasting from April 17 to April 21, showcases more than 4,000 companies, which present solutions for the production and energy supply of the future.(Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor interacts with an intelligent robot at Hannover Messe 2023 in Hannover, Germany, April 19, 2023. The trade fair, one of the world's largest and lasting from April 17 to April 21, showcases more than 4,000 companies, which present solutions for the production and energy supply of the future.(Photo: Xinhua)