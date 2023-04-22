Earthx2023 held in Dallas, Texas

Children learn how to plant flowers at the Earthx2023 in Dallas, Texas, the United States, on April 21, 2023. The Earthx2023, an Earth Day event, kicked off here on Friday, highlighting a wide range of environmental and sustainability-related topics.(Photo: Xinhua)

Children write their answers to the question "Why Do You Want to Protect the Planet?" at the Earthx2023 in Dallas, Texas, the United States, on April 21, 2023. The Earthx2023, an Earth Day event, kicked off here on Friday, highlighting a wide range of environmental and sustainability-related topics.(Photo: Xinhua)

A boy plays a game related to recycling at the Earthx2023 in Dallas, Texas, the United States, on April 21, 2023. The Earthx2023, an Earth Day event, kicked off here on Friday, highlighting a wide range of environmental and sustainability-related topics.(Photo: Xinhua)

People look at fish specimens at the Earthx2023 in Dallas, Texas, the United States, on April 21, 2023. The Earthx2023, an Earth Day event, kicked off here on Friday, highlighting a wide range of environmental and sustainability-related topics.(Photo: Xinhua)