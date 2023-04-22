Alibaba’s founder Jack Ma Yun appointed honorary professor at HKU, to focus on education, corporate innovation

Ma Yun Photo: VCG

The University of Hong Kong announced on Friday on its official website that it has hired Jack Ma Yun, the founder of Alibaba Group and one of China's best-known entrepreneurs, as an honorary professor for three years.Jack Ma Foundation confirmed the announcement, saying that the work is highly compatible with Ma’s entrepreneurial experience and philosophy.The foundation noted that Ma, who was a university teacher for six years, has a strong affection for the campus and a passion for education, and is always willing to share his entrepreneurial experience with young people. Returning to campus after 30 years, he will continue his thoughts and research on education and business innovation with teachers and students in the university.The appointment came after that Ma on March 27 visited Yungu School, a private school established by Alibaba partners based in Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang Province.During the visit, Ma shared his perspective on ChatGPT, saying that the industrial era is knowledge-driven and is a competition for knowledge, while the digital era is wisdom-driven, a competition of creation and imagination.The school’s post said being a teacher is Ma’s favorite job, and he hopes to resume this role someday.It’s reported that Ma’s work and life have been focused on Hangzhou and Hong Kong, in the fields of education, agriculture, corporate innovation and technological innovation.Last year Ma was appointed as a visiting professor at the University of Tokyo and Tel Aviv University in Israel, where his focus is on his research on advanced agriculture and technological innovation.Global Times