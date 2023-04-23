China has willingness, capability to join CPTPP: senior trade official

A staff member works at a terminal of Taicang Port, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 13, 2023. Taicang Port in Jiangsu has operated orderly and efficiently. The port saw its foreign trade cargo throughput reach 17.63 million tonnes while the foreign trade container throughput hit 775,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) over the first two months this year. (Photo:Xinhua)

China is willing and has the capability to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a senior government official said on Sunday.The country has the willingness to join the free-trade pact and is advancing efforts on that front, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said at a press conference on Sunday."We have conducted in-depth research on all the terms of CPTPP and assessed the costs and benefits that China will ensue for joining the partnership. We believe that China is capable of fulfilling the obligations under the CPTPP," Wang said.In fact, the country has already carried out pilot projects and experiments in some free trade pilot zones and free trade ports in accordance with the high standards of CPTPP rules, standards and management obligations, according to Wang. "When the conditions are ripe, we will promote it on a larger scale."Aligning with high-standard international economic and trade rules, China officially filed an application to join the CPTPP in 2021, a move that attests to the country's commitment to global trade liberalization despite the COVID-19 pandemic and intensifying efforts by the US to contain China's development.Wang reiterated the benefits of China's accession to the free trade partnership which is "in the interests of the country itself, all CPTPP members, and the economic recovery in the Asia-Pacific region and the world as a whole.""We expect all (CPTPP) members to support China's accession," he added.The CPTPP, an 11-nation free trade deal that became effective in December 2018, replaced the TPP after the US withdrew from it in 2017 under former President Donald Trump. China's access to CPTPP would enhance trade cooperation with Canada, Japan and Australia."For CPTPP members, China's accession means that the consumers of CPTPP members will triple, which is a huge market access opportunity for them, and the pact members' total GDP will expand by 1.5 times," Wang noted.Free trade in the Asia-Pacific region has two wheels: the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the CPTPP.If China, already a member of the RCEP, the world's largest free trade deal, joins the CPTPP, it will help the two wheels to move forward and help promote regional economic integration and shore up the stability, safety, reliability and efficiency of local industrial and supply chains, according to Wang.The CPTPP covers a broader scope compared to the RCEP, among other free trade deals China has signed, including agreements addressing labor and environmental issues.Global Times