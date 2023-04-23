PHOTO / WORLD
People participate in tree planting event to celebrate Earth Day in Toronto, Canada
By Xinhua Published: Apr 23, 2023 01:57 PM
People participate in a tree planting event in a park in Toronto, Canada, on April 22, 2023. About 200 people took part in a tree planting event here on Saturday to celebrate Earth Day. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People participate in a tree planting event in a park in Toronto, Canada, on April 22, 2023. About 200 people took part in a tree planting event here on Saturday to celebrate Earth Day. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)



 
People participate in a tree planting event in a park in Toronto, Canada, on April 22, 2023. About 200 people took part in a tree planting event here on Saturday to celebrate Earth Day. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People participate in a tree planting event in a park in Toronto, Canada, on April 22, 2023. About 200 people took part in a tree planting event here on Saturday to celebrate Earth Day. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)



 
A woman participates in a tree planting event in a park in Toronto, Canada, on April 22, 2023. About 200 people took part in a tree planting event here on Saturday to celebrate Earth Day. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A woman participates in a tree planting event in a park in Toronto, Canada, on April 22, 2023. About 200 people took part in a tree planting event here on Saturday to celebrate Earth Day. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)



 