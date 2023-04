Bike parade in Budapest, Hungary

People participate in a parade to promote bicycle as everyday transport in Budapest, Hungary on April 22, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

People participate in a parade to promote bicycle as everyday transport in Budapest, Hungary on April 22, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

People participate in a parade to promote bicycle as everyday transport in Budapest, Hungary on April 22, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

People participate in a parade to promote bicycle as everyday transport in Budapest, Hungary on April 22, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

People participate in a parade to promote bicycle as everyday transport in Budapest, Hungary on April 22, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)