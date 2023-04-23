Growing number of companies mull heightened efforts to introduce green energy solutions to China

The LNG storage tanks of the green energy base in Yancheng, East China's Jiangsu Province Photo: VCG

Companies from home and abroad are racing to introducing more green energy facilities and products to China, aiming to explore more energy-saving and renewable power solutions.FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp recently announced the official launch of a solar installation project at its ground operational station in Shunyi in Beijing. The project uses a rooftop solar panel solution to generate clean electricity for the sorting facility and supports renewable power consumption for the industrial park where it is located.This year, FedEx celebrates its 50th anniversary, and the company said it will continue to explore new ways to reduce its environmental footprint and achieve the goal of carbon-neutral operations by 2040. The firm's delivery vehicles in China will be fully electrified by 2032.At present, FedEx is working to deploy more solar projects in China. It will build more sustainable operation facilities across the country and enable low-carbon operations. It has also been actively involved in solar electricity generation around the globe to promote the use of clean power.FedEx is not alone. To adapt to the global trend of intelligent home appliances, energy saving and low carbon, electrical appliance manufacturing giant Midea Group said it has targeted at green and environmentally friendly smart home appliances with core technologies to meet growing market demand.During the recently concluded first phase of the 133rd session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, the company said a built-in hood and stove integrated product targeting the high-end market has attracted many buyers from Europe, America and the Middle East, with many overseas customers asking about production timelines and seeking to place orders.As the third largest LNG provider for China, Malaysia state-owned energy company Petronas said it is committed to supporting Chinese partners' rapidly growing demand for clean energy by offering flexible solutions.At the beginning of this year, Petronas carried out the first offshore ship-to-ship LNG bunkering with Tiger Maanshan, the world's largest LNG tank container transport dual-fuel deck cargo ship, and Tiger Gas has also become the first Chinese customer of Petronas' LNG bunkering business."In the future, we hope to promote it to other Chinese customers", Lisy Lee, Chief Representative of Petronas Beijing Representative Office told the Global Times."China has always been a very important part of our global market, and Petronas has built a very good cooperative relationship with Chinese customers during the past 20 years. Such close cooperation enables us to support each other and move forward hand in hand no matter what the environment is," Lee said.China has made remarkable progress in promoting green and low-carbon energy, with proportion of clean energy sources increasing, according to a white paper released by the State Council Information Office in March.China's renewable energy power generation reached 2.7 trillion kWh in 2022, accounting for 31.6 percent of the country's total electricity consumption, an increase of 1.7 percentage points compared with 2021, the latest data from the National Energy Administration showed.