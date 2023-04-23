Call of EU top diplomat for European navies to patrol the Taiwan Straits 'very dangerous,' a retrogression of EU's stance on Taiwan question: expert

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Photo: IC
The latest remarks by the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell calling for European navies to patrol in the Taiwan Straits caused a huge controversy on Sunday as some Chinese observers called the comments "extremely dangerous" and signaling "a retrogression" of the EU's stance on the Taiwan question following the recent G7 meeting during which the US tried to pressure its allies to take a more tough position on the matter.
European navies should patrol the disputed Taiwan Straits, Borrell wrote in an article published on the Journal Du Dimanche, saying that the Chinese island concerns the EU economically, commercially and technologically, according to media reports on Sunday. He called European navies to patrol the Taiwan Straits to "show Europe's commitment to freedom of navigation" in this crucial area.
Such remarks were made after Borrell addressed the recent European Parliament debate about the EU-China relations during which the head of EU's foreign policy stressed the need for a united EU approach to China. In recent weeks, the EU has witnessed a wide debate following the comments of French President Emmanuel Macron who called for EU to reduce its dependence on the US and avoid getting dragged into a confrontation between China and the US over the Taiwan question.
While some European officials welcomed Macron's position, Borrell's call for European navies to patrol the Taiwan Straits apparently points to an opposite direction, some Chinese experts said, who also believed that it's a military provocation to China's internal affairs that could lead to severe consequences.
"Those remarks were made following the latest G7 meeting during which the US-led West and NATO coordinated again on security issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Taiwan question," a Chinese expert on European affairs, who preferred not to be named, told the Global Times on Sunday.
During the G7 meeting, the foreign ministers from the group took a tough stance on Taiwan question, which was then echoed by Borrell's remarks, and it's believed that the US imposed certain influence on the overall tone of comments made, the expert said.
"It also shows that the EU's China policy is moving a step further into a tough direction. On Taiwan question, it could be seen as a clear setback on the EU's one-China policy and a military provocation to China's internal affairs that could lead to serious consequences," he said. G7 foreign ministers' meeting
, which recently concluded in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, in Japan, "reaffirmed" the importance of "peace and stability" across the Taiwan Straits. A senior US official also said the group "see eye to eye" on the need to stand up to any Chinese "coercion" or efforts to exert control in the Taiwan Straits, according to Reuters.
"Borrell's remarks are very dangerous, showing some ill-intentioned attempts of turning the Taiwan question into an international topic," Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations at the China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times on Sunday.
Europe should not worry about so-called smooth trade routes in the Taiwan Straits being hindered in any way by the Chinese mainland, Li said. "In fact, the mainland is always the biggest stakeholder to ensure lasting stability and prosperity in the Taiwan Straits and will promote the smooth development of regional trade to the greatest extent."
Borrell said in the article that the Taiwan Straits "is the most strategic strait in the world, especially with regard to trade: we must be present there through freedom of navigation operations," according to media reports.
In fact, any vessels engaged in normal trade activities were never hindered in any way but if European navies patrol the Straits, it will surely escalate the tension in the region and send shockwaves to trade activities between Europe and China as well as between Asia Pacific countries, Li said.
Some Chinese experts stressed that the one-China policy is a political fundamental for China-EU relations, as the official in charge of the EU's foreign policy, Borrell should be cautious about his remarks on whether it's necessary to drag Europe into a major strategic confrontation with China.
In recent years, the US has continued to incite trouble in the Asia-Pacific region, especially on the Taiwan question. If Europe sends troops to patrol the Taiwan Straits, it will mean that Europe is willing to serve as a servant of the US, creating crises, turmoil and division in the Asia-Pacific region, Li noted. "In this case, Europe would be a disruptive factor in the Asia-Pacific region and meet widespread resistance."