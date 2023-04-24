People read books at Seoul Plaza to mark World Book Day

People read books at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea, April 23, 2023. Reading activities were held at Seoul Plaza and Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul on the occasion of World Book Day, which falls on April 23 every year. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

People read books at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, April 23, 2023. Reading activities were held at Seoul Plaza and Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul on the occasion of World Book Day, which falls on April 23 every year. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

People read books at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, April 23, 2023. Reading activities were held at Seoul Plaza and Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul on the occasion of World Book Day, which falls on April 23 every year. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A child reads a book at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, April 23, 2023. Reading activities were held at Seoul Plaza and Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul on the occasion of World Book Day, which falls on April 23 every year. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

People read books at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, April 23, 2023. Reading activities were held at Seoul Plaza and Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul on the occasion of World Book Day, which falls on April 23 every year. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A man reads a book at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, April 23, 2023. Reading activities were held at Seoul Plaza and Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul on the occasion of World Book Day, which falls on April 23 every year. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)