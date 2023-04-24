Performers take part in parade to celebrate 2,776th birthday of Rome in Italy

Performers take part in a parade to celebrate the 2,776th birthday of Rome in Rome, capital of Italy, April 23, 2023. The city of Rome turned 2,776 Friday after its foundation by Romulus on April 21, 753 B.C. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Performers take part in a parade to celebrate the 2,776th birthday of Rome in Rome, capital of Italy, April 23, 2023. The city of Rome turned 2,776 Friday after its foundation by Romulus on April 21, 753 B.C. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Performers take part in a parade to celebrate the 2,776th birthday of Rome in Rome, capital of Italy, April 23, 2023. The city of Rome turned 2,776 Friday after its foundation by Romulus on April 21, 753 B.C. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Performers take part in a parade to celebrate the 2,776th birthday of Rome in Rome, capital of Italy, April 23, 2023. The city of Rome turned 2,776 Friday after its foundation by Romulus on April 21, 753 B.C. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Performers take part in a parade to celebrate the 2,776th birthday of Rome in Rome, capital of Italy, April 23, 2023. The city of Rome turned 2,776 Friday after its foundation by Romulus on April 21, 753 B.C. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Performers take part in a parade to celebrate the 2,776th birthday of Rome in Rome, capital of Italy, April 23, 2023. The city of Rome turned 2,776 Friday after its foundation by Romulus on April 21, 753 B.C. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)