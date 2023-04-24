SOURCE / ECONOMY
Chinese AI firm sues Apple over a patent dispute at Shanghai court
By Global Times Published: Apr 24, 2023 03:39 PM
An Apple store in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo: IC

An Apple store in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo: IC


The litigation case over a patent right conflict between Chinese AI company Xiao-I Corporation and US-based Apple will be heard at Shanghai High People's Court on May 5, according to Chinese online business information provider Tianyancha.

The trial is the latest development as part of an extended litigation since 2012. Xiao-I Corporation sued Apple, alleging the latter's product Siri infringed the patent of a chat robot system invented by Xiao-I Corporation in 2004. 

After series of hearings, the court recognized the validity of Xiao-I Corporation's patent on June 2020. In August that year, Xiao-I Corporation launched another lawsuit against Apple demanding compensation of 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion). Apple counter-sued its opponent to defend the product in December 2022.

A representative from Xiao-I Corporation confirmed the court hearing to the Global Times on Monday, but noted they were unable to provide a response before the court rules. 

Xiao-I Corporation was established in China in 2021 and was listed in NASDAQ in 2023, backed by multiple investors including Alibaba, Blue Focus and Geely, Tianyancha and the corporation's official website said.

Global Times
RELATED ARTICLES
Chinese netizens highlight contrast between treatments of Apple CEO in Beijing and TikTok CEO in US

Apple CEO Tim Cook was met with rounds of cheers and applause when he showed up at an ...

Chinese Commerce Minister meets with Apple CEO, promising better, more transparent business environment

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with Apple CEO Tim Cook in Beijing on Monday, extending a welcome ...

Apple CEO Tim Cook watches Peking Opera in Shanghai, compliments young performers in Chinese

A group of children dressed in traditional Chinese costumes and makeup performed a scene from Peking Opera, accompanied ...