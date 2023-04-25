Irish beef returns to market in China

A container of Irish beef arrives in China. Photo: Courtesy of the Irish Food Board

A container of Irish beef arrived in China on Monday, marking a return of Irish beef to the Chinese market after three years’ suspension due to a case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE).A container of Irish beef arrived in the port of Shanghai on Monday.The lifting of the suspension by China’s General Administration of Customs has paved the way for an extensive relaunch, according to a notice issued on the website of Bord Bia, the Irish food board, on Monday.“We are delighted to welcome Irish beef back into the Chinese market after a suspension of almost three years,” said Bord Bia’s China Manager Conor O’Sullivan.In January the Irish Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine confirmed the resumption of Irish beef exports to China following the suspension in May 2020.Irish beef shipments to China were worth some €38.8 million in 2019 ($42.78 million), according to the Irish Times.The Irish food board said it hopes to quickly regain the previous share of the Chinese market held by Irish beef, and will support export growth with trade seminars, chef demonstrations, and media engagement.The first batch of Irish beef is mainly beef ribs, tendons and other parts suitable for Chinese food. It will soon enter the catering industry, and will later be available on retail and e-commerce platforms.Bord Bia’s Insight and Planning Specialist for Asia Evelyn Chiang said that China’s consumption upgrade and preference for high-quality food offer a good opportunity for Irish beef.“Hot-pot restaurants, steakhouses and barbecue restaurants are all seeking high-quality and reliable imported beef, which is great news for Irish companies in the market,” she said.In December 2022, Bord Bia launched a three-year campaign to promote beef and lamb to Chinese consumers.