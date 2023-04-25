Static exhibition of military equipment marking Romanian Land Forces Day held in Bucharest

A girl learns about a portable anti-tank system on an armoured vehicle at a static exhibition of military equipment marking Romanian Land Forces Day at a park in Bucharest, capital of Romania, April 23, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Children have fun on an armoured vehicle at a static exhibition of military equipment marking Romanian Land Forces Day at a park in Bucharest, capital of Romania, April 23, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A Romanian soldier talks to a child on an armoured vehicle at a static exhibition of military equipment marking Romanian Land Forces Day at a park in Bucharest, capital of Romania, April 23, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A Romanian soldier helps as a child steps on a tank at a static exhibition of military equipment marking Romanian Land Forces Day at a park in Bucharest, capital of Romania, April 23, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)