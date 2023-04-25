Chinese embassies in Egypt, Ethiopia assist Chinese nationals to evacuate from Sudan

Women walk along a street in the south of Khartoum on April 24, 2023. Photo: VCG





Chinese embassies in Egypt and Ethiopia are closely monitoring the security situation, and sent assistance teams along the border ports to assist Chinese nationals seeking to evacuate from Sudan and entering Egypt and Ethiopia amid escalating conflict in the country.



Both embassies in Egypt and Ethiopia have reminded Chinese nationals of monitoring the security situation, evade from war zones and protect themselves when they evacuate from Sudan, carefully taking consideration of vehicle maintenance, gas and material supplies.



The security situation in Sudan has deteriorated rapidly and Chinese nationals have been evacuated on their own through the Sudan-Ethiopia and Sudan-Egypt borders.



People seeking to evacuate are encouraged to report their information and evacuation route to the embassies so as the Chinese embassies can offer more accurate, effective and timely assistance.



The first group of Chinese nationals have safely evacuated to neighboring countries, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday. Some Chinese passport holders bordered the bus arranged by the Chinese embassy, according to a video released by CGTN citing Luo Bin, the President of Sudanese Chinese Students' Union.



Chinese citizen Zhang Xiangtao and more than 400 Chinese compatriots in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, took nine buses organized by the Chinese embassy and headed north to the Port Sudan, according to Yangcheng Evening News. Zhang said, "Sitting on the buses (organized by the Chinese embassy), I feel very safe!"



According to Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia, assistance teams were sent to Gondar and the Metema port in northwest Ethiopia to help Chinese nationals to evacuate from Sudan. Gondar has the closest airport to the Sudanese border and Metema is a port that links with Gallabat in Sudan, the notice reads



The Chinese Embassy in Egypt said a working group was sent to a port in southern Egypt.



On Saturday, the Chinese Embassy in Sudan also released a notice to collect information on whether Chinese nationals wish to leave the country.



More than 1,500 Chinese compatriots were in Sudan, according to Wu Xi, director-general of the Department of Consular Affairs of the Foreign Ministry.



Sudan has witnessed deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating the conflict, according to the Xinhua News Agency.



