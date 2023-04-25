Architect Li Yinong's team tackles redesign of Great Wall of China Museum

Concept image for the redesign of the Great Wall of China Museum Photo: Courtesy of Li Yinong



Going up against 32 of the world's top architectural studios, including Pritzker Prize winner RCR Arquitectes in Spain, Chinese architect Li Yinong's team at the Beijing Institute of ­Architectural Design (BIAD) has won the bid to upgrade the Great Wall of China ­Museum. The designer said the project has "kindled her passion" while also brought pressure due to the Great Wall's symbolic significance for the whole nation.



"We want to show the spirit of China's 'modern Great Wall,'" Li told the Global Times.



'Symbol of civilization'



Based at the BIAD's Architectural and Cultural Heritage Design ­Institute (ACHDI), Li, the institute's director, and her team will be in charge of upgrading the Great Wall of China Museum located right at the foot of the Badaling Great Wall, a ­signature segment of the Great Wall built in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).



Founded in 1994, the museum is home to more than 2,000 Great Wall-related relics, but nonetheless has been a less visited spot since it is located rather far from the main tour route along the Badaling Great Wall.



Currently, a 10-meter-high wall encloses the museum, cutting it off from the surrounding natural greenery. The museum's 1990s design includes a hotel as well as administration and office buildings in the two wings of the museum.



According to Li, these additional functions are too "scattered" and "no longer can cater to today's demands for cultural consumption."



Seeking to make the Great Wall the center of the site's design, the ACHDI team has already reorganized the museum area by removing the hotel blocking the entrance, while the road in front of the venue has been extended into what they call the "Great Wall Arts Valley."



In the future, the valley will be a major spot for a Great Wall cultural market and festivals.





Li Yinong Photo: Courtesy of Li Yinong