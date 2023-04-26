Greece evacuates over 50 citizens from Sudan amid clashes

Evacuees from Sudan arrive at the military airfield of Elefsina near Athens, Greece, on April 25, 2023. Greece has evacuated over 50 of its citizens and their family members from the Sudanese capital Khartoum amid military clashes, Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said on Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)
Soldiers and medical workers transfer a wounded man evacuated from Sudan to an ambulance at the military airfield of Elefsina near Athens, Greece, on April 25, 2023. Greece has evacuated over 50 of its citizens and their family members from the Sudanese capital Khartoum amid military clashes, Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said on Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)
A wounded man evacuated from Sudan is transferred to an ambulance at the military airfield of Elefsina near Athens, Greece, on April 25, 2023. Greece has evacuated over 50 of its citizens and their family members from the Sudanese capital Khartoum amid military clashes, Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said on Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)
A Hellenic Air Force transport plane carrying evacuees from Sudan arrives at the military airfield of Elefsina near Athens, Greece, on April 25, 2023. Greece has evacuated over 50 of its citizens and their family members from the Sudanese capital Khartoum amid military clashes, Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said on Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)