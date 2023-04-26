Greece evacuates over 50 citizens from Sudan amid clashes

Evacuees from Sudan arrive at the military airfield of Elefsina near Athens, Greece, on April 25, 2023. Greece has evacuated over 50 of its citizens and their family members from the Sudanese capital Khartoum amid military clashes, Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said on Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)

A Hellenic Air Force transport plane carrying evacuees from Sudan arrives at the military airfield of Elefsina near Athens, Greece, on April 25, 2023. Greece has evacuated over 50 of its citizens and their family members from the Sudanese capital Khartoum amid military clashes, Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said on Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)

Greece has evacuated over 50 of its citizens and their family members from the Sudanese capital Khartoum amid military clashes, Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said on Tuesday.The first group of evacuees has now arrived in Athens.Greece will continue its efforts to repatriate all Greek nationals and their family members, he said before meeting some of the evacuees at the Ministry.Approximately 80 Greek citizens and their family members remain in Khartoum, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister responsible for Greeks Abroad, Andreas Katsaniotis, on Tuesday welcomed the first 17 people to arrive at the military airfield of Elefsina near Athens.The evacuees were transferred to Greece in a Hellenic Airforce transport plane from Egypt. Among them were two injured people, Greek officials said.Several countries have evacuated their nationals, and thousands more have made dangerous escapes after violent clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces erupted across Sudan on April 15.More than 400 people have been killed and over 3,000 injured since the unrest began, according to the World Health Organization.