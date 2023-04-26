160 exhibitors attend Lebanon's trade fair for hospitality industry

An exhibitor works at a stand at the HORECA Lebanon in Beirut, Lebanon, on April 25, 2023. About 160 Lebanese and international exhibitors attended the HORECA Lebanon, an annual trade fair for the hospitality industry, which kicked off here on Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)

About 160 Lebanese and international exhibitors attended the HORECA Lebanon, an annual trade fair for the hospitality industry, which kicked off on Tuesday in the capital of Beirut.The 27th edition of HORECA Lebanon, held under the theme of "Connect. Inspire. Explore," is expected to attract over 12,000 visitors and provide a vital gateway for industry leaders, said its organizer.More than 30 international buyers were invited to the fair, with an aim to boost the exports of Lebanese products.Besides the exhibition area dedicated to food, beverage and other hospitality-related products and services, the trade fair will feature several events, panel discussions, professional competitions, masterclasses and sessions with renowned local and international experts."We want those who attend HORECA Lebanon to inspire and be inspired," said Joumana Dammous-Salame, the event organizer.The term HORECA is short for hotel, restaurant and catering.