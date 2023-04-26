160 exhibitors attend Lebanon's trade fair for hospitality industry

An exhibitor works at a stand at the HORECA Lebanon in Beirut, Lebanon, on April 25, 2023. About 160 Lebanese and international exhibitors attended the HORECA Lebanon, an annual trade fair for the hospitality industry, which kicked off here on Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)
Exhibitors talk at a stand at the HORECA Lebanon in Beirut, Lebanon, on April 25, 2023. About 160 Lebanese and international exhibitors attended the HORECA Lebanon, an annual trade fair for the hospitality industry, which kicked off here on Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)
An exhibitor displays products at the HORECA Lebanon in Beirut, Lebanon, on April 25, 2023. About 160 Lebanese and international exhibitors attended the HORECA Lebanon, an annual trade fair for the hospitality industry, which kicked off here on Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)
People taste juice at the HORECA Lebanon in Beirut, Lebanon, on April 25, 2023. About 160 Lebanese and international exhibitors attended the HORECA Lebanon, an annual trade fair for the hospitality industry, which kicked off here on Tuesday(Photo: Xinhua)