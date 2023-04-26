China's nuclear technology to spur safe, reliable energy for Argentina, contrasts with US rhetoric: experts

The Atucha I Nuclear Power Plant in Argentina Photo: website of Nucleoelectrica Argentina S.A.

Aerial photo taken on Aug 31, 2020 shows a panoramic view of Fuqing project in the city of Fuqing, southeast China's Fujian Province. Fuel loading started Friday at China's first nuclear power unit using Hualong One technology, a domestically developed third-generation reactor design, bringing the unit one step closer to operation. Photo: Xinhua

Joint efforts between China and Argentina in this project are regarded as a crucial step in nuclear power generation cooperation, as they aim to tackle climate change and attain global carbon neutrality goals.Experts said that this instance of US attempts at impeding the construction of and discredit the quality and goals of cooperative projects associated with China's BRI in Argentina is yet another example of numerous malevolent actions employed to hinder China from collaborating with Latin American nations.Moreover, the US' hyped concern over the Chinese BRI project citing quality, environmental impact concerns, and other issues is unjustifiable, analysts said.China has a total of 54 commercial nuclear power units in operation, with a total installed capacity of 56.82 million kilowatts, ranking third in the world.The country has 24 additional nuclear power units under construction, with a total installed capacity of 26.81 million kilowatts, ranking topmost globally, according to a blue paper released by the China Nuclear Energy Association on Wednesday.Furthermore, China's nuclear power program has been recognized for its excellence in design, research and development, construction, and operation, placing it among the top players in the field internationally.In terms of safety, Hualong One has met the new nuclear safety goals and requirements proposed by the National Nuclear Safety Administration after Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant accident, and also met the highest international safety requirements, according to Science and Technology Daily.The biggest feature of Hualong One is independent innovation, with complete independent intellectual property rights.Economically and environmentally, the installed capacity of each Hualong One unit can reach 1.2 million kilowatts, and the annual power generation capacity is nearly 10 billion kilowatt-hours, which can meet the annual production and living electricity needs of a population of 1 million in moderately developed countries, which is the equivalent of reducing the consumption of standard coal by 3.12 million tons annually and cutting carbon dioxide emissions by 8.16 million tons.Wang Youming, director of the Institute of Developing Countries at the China Institute of International Studies in Beijing, told the Global Times that the US' obstruction of the Argentine nuclear power plant project is nothing new."Whenever there is any big cooperation project between China and other countries, the US will make irresponsible remarks either by discrediting it or sending officials to disrupt it," Wang said.