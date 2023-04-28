OPINION / PODCAST
GT Podcast with Mulan: Western media hype of Chinese envoy’s remarks; S.Korea’s diplomatic blunder
By Global Times Published: Apr 28, 2023 02:22 PM
GT Podcast with Mulan

Welcome to another episode of the GT Podcast with Mulan – a one-stop shop for the Global Times’ take on top China and global news.

On today’s podcast:
 
Some European politicians and Western media outlets continue to hype remarks made by the Chinese Ambassador to France – what’s behind it?
 
While some anti-China forces seek to undermine China-EU ties, growing signs point to booming bilateral trade.
 
A grave diplomatic blunder: South Korean president’s provocation against China and groveling to the US raises eyebrows – and concerns.
 
More Chinese wisdom for the world: Xi'an Declaration echoes the Global Civilization Initiative and promotes international exchanges.
 
Witness to History: Kazakhstan educator and Indonesian media professional share their stories about the rise of the BRI.