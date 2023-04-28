GT Podcast with Mulan: Western media hype of Chinese envoy’s remarks; S.Korea’s diplomatic blunder

1 x GT Podcast with Mulan

Welcome to another episode of the GT Podcast with Mulan – a one-stop shop for the Global Times’ take on top China and global news.On today’s podcast:Some European politicians and Western media outlets continue to hype remarks made by the Chinese Ambassador to France – what’s behind it?While some anti-China forces seek to undermine China-EU ties, growing signs point to booming bilateral trade.A grave diplomatic blunder: South Korean president’s provocation against China and groveling to the US raises eyebrows – and concerns.More Chinese wisdom for the world: Xi'an Declaration echoes the Global Civilization Initiative and promotes international exchanges.Witness to History: Kazakhstan educator and Indonesian media professional share their stories about the rise of the BRI.