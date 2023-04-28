Tropical butterfly exhibition held in Prague, Czech Republic

A butterfly sits on a visitor's hand during a tropical butterfly exhibition at the Botanical Garden in Prague, the Czech Republic, on April 27, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

A visitor takes a photo of a butterfly during a tropical butterfly exhibition at the Botanical Garden in Prague, the Czech Republic, on April 27, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

People look at a butterfly during a tropical butterfly exhibition at the Botanical Garden in Prague, the Czech Republic, on April 27, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

A butterfly lands on a visitor's hand during a tropical butterfly exhibition at the Botanical Garden in Prague, the Czech Republic, on April 27, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

A butterfly sits on a girl's clothes during a tropical butterfly exhibition at the Botanical Garden in Prague, the Czech Republic, on April 27, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

A butterfly lands on a girl's hand during a tropical butterfly exhibition at the Botanical Garden in Prague, the Czech Republic, on April 27, 2023. Photo:Xinhua