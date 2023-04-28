Foreign tech companies embrace new opportunities on the back of China’s digitalization

The 6th Digital China Summit is held in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province on April 28, 2023. Photo: Yin Yeping/GT







Foreign technology conglomerates are embracing new market opportunities linked to the development of China's digital economy at the 6th Digital China Summit held in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province, the nation's manufacturing hub, as the country places more emphasis on digitalization as a new engine for economic growth.Unlike the US' attempt to decouple from China, China's openness for global cooperation in digital transformation has drawn attention from foreign companies looking for deepening business ties with their Chinese partners while exploiting new possibilities from the booming market, the largest in terms of digital production, applications and users.The 6th Digital China Summit, the first industry event of its kind in digital sector since China downgraded its epidemic response, has drawn the participation of several hundreds of companies, including some leading foreign firms ranging from software to healthcare and transportation.Microsoft has brought their latest hardware products ranging from mini laptops to big screen tablets, catering to different users. Some fairly new software in the Chinese market such as computer housekeeping designed for optimizing computer performance and virus screening was also on show.In an interview with the Global Times during the summit, the company expressed their positive attitude toward China's digital transformation outlook and how the company can be better part of the change.Today's China, with the "two-wheel drive" of digital industrialization and industrial digitization, as well as the continuous exploration and innovation of a digital China, will usher in broad development prospects, the company told the Global Times.Facing the opportunities brought by the accelerated development of the digital economy, Microsoft will continue to focus on technology to help enterprises with digital transformation, zero-carbon sustainability, and technological innovation to promote sustainable development, the company said.In responding to the question about which potential sectors they are particularly optimistic about, the US company said that retail, manufacturing, medical and automotive industries are among the areas they will further develop targeted solutions for in order to help companies improve efficiency, reduce costs, and take advantage of opportunities.Another US technology company Intel is also excited about their presence at the event, which they are participating in for the second time as a partner of Tianyi Cloud under China Telecom, one of the country's big three state-owned telecom firms.The new products and technical solutions displayed at this exhibition are based on existing cooperation with the Chinese company.An employee with Intel told the Global Times that they felt strongly about the public passion toward digital products and services and the numbers of people at the event were far higher than last year.When sharing views regarding China's digital transformation, the employee said that they will continue to cooperate closely with their customers and ecosystem partners in China to provide excellent computing power platforms and product solutions while jointly expanding development opportunities linked to the digital economy.German company Siemens AG has three booths at this year's exhibition, promoting transportation, construction and healthcare in the Chinese market.Siemens Mobility, the transportation unit of the German industrial conglomerate Siemens AG, displayed their latest achievements in China. With its Fuzhou research center, the company has developed safe and reliable digital solutions that have been widely adopted at metro lines in cities such as Fuzhou and Changsha, Hunan Province, as the company embraces China's digital transformation.The similar solution from the Fuzhou research center, where more than 90 percent of R&D personnel are local Chinese, have been adopted in metro lines in cities abroad including Buenos Aires in Argentina.Experts said that the active participation of leading foreign tech companies at the event is a living example of how China has remained an attractive destination for their businesses."China's digital development, exemplified for its world largest internet user groups and internet coverage, in addition to popular digital lifestyle such as cashless payment, has provided enormous opportunities for global companies," Xiang Ligang, director-general of the Beijing-based Information Consumption Alliance, told the Global Times on Friday."The rising importance foreign companies attach to the Chinese market also sends a clear message to their governments for cooperation rather than competition," Xiang said.