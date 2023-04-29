Residential area hit by mudslide during Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre, Malawi

Aerial photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows a residential area hit by a mudslide during Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre, Malawi. Cyclone Freddy hit the southern part of Malawi starting from March 12, affecting 14 districts where floods and mudslides left more than 1,200 deaths (679 confirmed deaths and 537 people missing and presumed dead), and 2,178 injuries. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows a residential area hit by a mudslide during Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre, Malawi. Cyclone Freddy hit the southern part of Malawi starting from March 12, affecting 14 districts where floods and mudslides left more than 1,200 deaths (679 confirmed deaths and 537 people missing and presumed dead), and 2,178 injuries. Photo:Xinhua