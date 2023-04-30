Baidu, Sina Weibo punished by China's cyberspace regulator for failing to fulfill duties for harmful info spread

Photo: CFP

Several major internet media platforms including Baidu, Sina Weibo, Douyu and Douban were punished in the first quarter of 2023 for not fulfilling their duties resulting in the online spread of harmful information such as pornography, superstition, prostitution and gambling, China's cyberspace regulator said on Sunday.The notice released by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said the persons in charge of relevant platforms were required to report their problems to local cyberspace authorities and rectify issues within a prescribed time limit.Accounts that were reported for spreading information relating to pornography, superstition, prostitution and gambling should be handled accordingly and the responsible persons should be given administrative punishment of fine respectively, the notice read.The CAC said in the first quarter of 2023, the country's cyberspace authorities beefed up law enforcement practices to implement a new round of "Operation Qinglang", which ban a batch of "self-media" accounts that have engaged in violations such as spread pornographic and vulgar information.During the first three months of the year, cyberspace authorities held regulatory talks with a total of 2,203 platforms, suspended or updated 48 platforms, while some 55 apps were removed and 12 applets were shut off. Together with the telecommunications authorities, cyberspace authorities cancelled the licenses or record of illegal websites, in addition to shutting down 4,208 illegal websites.In the second quarter of 2023, the CCAC will focus on provincial-level and prefecture-level cyberspace administration departments to carry out on-site supervision and inspections, in a bid to prompt departments at all levels to perform their duties in accordance with the law and effectively safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of internet users in China.Global Times