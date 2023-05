Mount Merapi volcano spews volcanic materials, as seen from Srumbung village in Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia, May 1, 2023. (Photo by Priyo Utomo/Xinhua)

Mount Merapi volcano spews volcanic materials, as seen from Srumbung village in Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia, May 1, 2023. (Photo by Priyo Utomo/Xinhua)