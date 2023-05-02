Workers busy at constructing Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Indonesia

A worker works at a construction site of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Bandung, Indonesia, April 30, 2023. The high-speed line, a landmark project under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, connects Indonesia's capital Jakarta and another major city Bandung. With a design speed of 350 km per hour, the railway will cut the journey between Jakarta and Bandung from over three hours to around 40 minutes. (Photo by Li Peiyang/Xinhua)

Workers work at a construction site of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Bandung, Indonesia, May 1, 2023. The high-speed line, a landmark project under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, connects Indonesia's capital Jakarta and another major city Bandung. With a design speed of 350 km per hour, the railway will cut the journey between Jakarta and Bandung from over three hours to around 40 minutes. (Photo by Ren Weiyun/Xinhua)

Workers work at a construction site of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Bandung, Indonesia, May 1, 2023. The high-speed line, a landmark project under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, connects Indonesia's capital Jakarta and another major city Bandung. With a design speed of 350 km per hour, the railway will cut the journey between Jakarta and Bandung from over three hours to around 40 minutes. (Photo by Ren Weiyun/Xinhua)

Workers work at a construction site of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Bandung, Indonesia, May 1, 2023. The high-speed line, a landmark project under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, connects Indonesia's capital Jakarta and another major city Bandung. With a design speed of 350 km per hour, the railway will cut the journey between Jakarta and Bandung from over three hours to around 40 minutes. (Photo by Ren Weiyun/Xinhua)