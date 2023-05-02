Deals worth of 570m yuan for Xinjiang cotton products signed at Canton Fair

A cotton picker is at work in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2022. The cotton harvest is drawing to an end in Xayar County, a premium-quality cotton production base of China. As of Friday, 1.706 million mu (about 113,733 hectares) of cotton has been harvested here. (Photo by Liu Yuzhu/Xinhua)

More than 100 domestic and foreign buyers have inked intended deals worth of 570 million yuan ($82.46 million) at the third phase of the 133rd China Import and Export Fair, commonly known as the Canton Fair, for cotton textile products sourced from Northwest China’s Xinjiang region.The amount was the result of an event in which representatives from more than 30 Xinjiang companies promoted 300 cotton textile products from the cotton-rich region to domestic and foreign buyers, Guangzhou-based news site ycwb.com reported on Tuesday.The deals, inked at a time when a number of US politicians continue to spread “forced labor” lies about cotton from China’s Xinjiang region, offers another rebuke to the US crackdown on the vital industry, experts said on Tuesday.Liu Haifeng, chief scientist and president of China National Color Cotton Corp, told the Global Times on Tuesday that his company attended the Canton Fair and promoted their products along with seven other local cotton companies.“Many clients have expressed interests for our products and we have established initial contacts,” Liu said. Many of these clients are from Asian, African and Latin American countries and are less affected by the US' so-called Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), Liu noted.The UFLPA, widely dubbed an "evil bill," is based on groundless claims and aims to crack down on Xinjiang’s vital industries.Some two dozen US representatives are pushing the US Securities and Exchange Commission to suspend the IPO of Chinese-funded Singapore-headquartered fast-fashion giant Shein until the company can prove its products do not use forced labor, Reuters reported on Tuesday.“The impact of the UFLPA won’t be over soon, and working with clients from countries that hold a more objective view toward our products will be a main direction in the future,” Liu said.Liu said the Chinese government’s strategy to explore the domestic market in a “dual circulation” development roadmap is also set to help cushion the impact of the US’ “evil bill” as more domestic companies place orders on Xinjiang cotton and textile products.Amid smear campaign run by the US, China’s exports of textile raw materials and apparel dropped by 14.1 percent year-on-year in the year ending February 2023, according to a Global Times report in earlier April.As of 2022, Xinjiang ranked first in China for 28 consecutive years in terms of total cotton output, per-unit yield, planting area and commodity allocation.Cotton output in Xinjiang in 2022 exceeded 5.39 million tons, a 262,000-ton increase from the previous year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. The autonomous region accounted for 90.2 percent of the country's total cotton output and one quarter of global cotton output last year.Phase three of the 133rd Canton Fair this year, which lasts from Monday to May 5, focused on items including apparel, footwear, office supplies and health care products.