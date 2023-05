International Maritime Defence Exhibition Asia 2023

Military and defence delegates attend the International Maritime Defence Exhibition (IMDEX) Asia 2023 on its opening day in Singapore's Changi Exhibition Centre, May 3, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Military and defence delegates attend the International Maritime Defence Exhibition (IMDEX) Asia 2023 on its opening day in Singapore's Changi Exhibition Centre, May 3, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Military and defence delegates attend the International Maritime Defence Exhibition (IMDEX) Asia 2023 on its opening day in Singapore's Changi Exhibition Centre, May 3, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Military and defence delegates attend the International Maritime Defence Exhibition (IMDEX) Asia 2023 on its opening day in Singapore's Changi Exhibition Centre, May 3, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Military and defence delegates attend the International Maritime Defence Exhibition (IMDEX) Asia 2023 on its opening day in Singapore's Changi Exhibition Centre, May 3, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)