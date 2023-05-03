China's domestic listed companies see 7.2% y-o-y increase in 2022 revenue, reaching 71.53t yuan

Staff members work at a workshop of an auto manufacturing enterprise in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 28, 2023. Factories and companies across China resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday.(Photo: Xinhua)





China’s domestic listed companies achieved a total operating income of 71.53 trillion yuan ($10.35 trillion) in 2022, making an increase of 7.2 percent year-on-year and maintaining a stable growth trend, data from China Association of Public Companies showed.As of April 29, in addition to companies that have announced their intention to delay disclosure and delisting and restructuring, a total of 5,067 companies on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange and Beijing Stock Exchange have disclosed their annual reports for 2022.Experts noted that data showed that these listed companies, which form the base of the national economy, have shown resilience amid the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges, achieving overall resilient growth with innovation-driven characteristics, promoting digital and green development, and serving the modern industrial system with improved quality and structure.Among them, the annual revenue growth rate of the companies listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board was leading at 29.3 percent, while the companies listed on the ChiNext board led in net profit growth rate of 11.3 percent.A total of 379 centrally state-controlled listed companies achieved a total revenue of 24.69 trillion yuan in 2022, up 10.4 percent year-on-year, with a net profit of 1.30 trillion yuan, an increase of 4.8 percent.Benefiting from industry chain security, semiconductor equipment companies achieved high growth rate last year, with the revenue of listed companies in high-tech manufacturing industry increasing 14.6 percent.The transformation of energy structure has driven the rapid development of multiple industries in the field of new energy. Companies in the photovoltaic and new-energy vehicles sectors achieved revenue growth rate of 57.7 percent and 27.4 percent, respectively.These listed enterprises accelerated the pace of scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement, with the R&D investment continuing to remain high. In 2022, the total R&D investment of listed companies stood at 1.66 trillion yuan, an increase of 0.27 trillion yuan over the previous year, with an average R&D intensity of 2.32 percent, rising 0.25 percentage points year-on-year.Listed companies also played an important role in contributing to tax revenue, promoting employment and benefiting people's livelihood. A total of 4.79 trillion yuan of tax revenue was contributed by listed companies in 2022, accounting for 28.7 percent of the total national tax revenue; 688,800 new employees have been employed, accounting for 5.7 percent of the annual new urban employment.The association said that China’s economy showed significant recovery in the first quarter of this year, and listed firms eyed improved expectations. From January to March, these companies achieved a total operating income of 17.03 trillion yuan, an increase of 2.0 percent year-on-year, with net profit of 1.60 trillion yuan.