Shenzhen approves street stall retail, in further boost for consumption

Shenzhen Photo: VCG

Shenzhen, in South China's Guangdong Province, will allow street booth businesses in urban areas based on residents' demand and relevant regulations, in order to unlock the potential of civil consumption.The new policy will be applied from September 1, 2023, which stated that street regulators should plan special areas for street booths basing on consumption demand and municipal landscape.The policy also listed strict regulations to prevent illicit acts, such as setting up booths near traffic roads, footbridges, and tunnels. It also requires adherence to certain standards for promotional materials, including neon lights and music speakers.Other cities across China have been loosening regulations on street booths since the end of 2022. Authorities in Shanghai applied a regulation policy on urban sanitation and landscape on December 1, 2022, allowing multiple districts to arrange outdoor public areas for business activities based on public security, sanitation, traffic, and consumption demand.Beijing announced in January to initiate outdoor booth trials in key urban business districts. Government of Lanzhou, Northwest China’s Gansu Province, regulated series of standards for outdoor booths and relevant service mechanism in a guideline published on May 1.