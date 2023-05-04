‘Guanyin Bodhisattva’ in comic-con attracts wide attention

A video went viral online showed a creator dressed as “Guanyin Bodhisattva,” and passers-by knelt to her to pay their respects. Photo: web







From May 2 to 3, the long-awaited Shanghai Comicup29 (CP29), which had been postponed three times due to the COVID-19 epidemic, was held at the National Convention and Exhibition Center, in Shanghai, attracting about 300,000 animation enthusiasts and creators. The theme of this year was "A Fantastic Journey in the Second Dimension," showcasing various fan works in different styles and themes, including comics, novels, illustrations, music, games, figures, and clothing. Participants wore exquisite cosplay costumes, interacted with their favorite anime characters, and enjoyed the fun of animations, comics and games.Besides regular anime and game character outfits, some dressed as female bodhisattvas, fortune gods, and even Buddha, causing surprise among visitors.A video went viral online showed a creator dressed as "Guanyin Bodhisattva," and passers-by knelt to her to pay their respects. "After three years, the Shanghai Comicup has finally become more diverse, achieving cultural exchange, which is fascinating," said one visitor who attended the convention.