Trends: Tourist attractions encourage visitors to recite ancient poems for free entry

People visit the Dayan Pagoda scenic spot in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 1, 2023. China has witnessed a travel boom during this year's five-day May Day holiday. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

During the May Day holidays, many ancient tourist attractions nationwide encouraged visitors to recite ancient poems in exchange for free entry. This new means helped boost local tourism with the help of traditional culture. At the gate to Tengwang Pavilion in East China's Jiangxi Province, visitors could enter the scenic spot by reciting the ancient poem Preface to the Pavilion of Prince Teng. Similar activities were held in the provinces of Hunan, Sichuan and Henan. While the activity led to some loss in ticket revenue, experts believe that these activities are not only an important manifestation of cultural inheritance, but also an important measure to promote the integration of culture and tourism.

A woman reads books at a bookstore in Hexi District, north China's Tianjin, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A new reading report on China's Generation Z shows that traditional culture and sci-fi are among five most popular genres among the group. In addition, digital platforms have become the main means for Gen Z to cultivate their reading habits. Jointly published by the Shanghai Library and the Yuewen Group, the report gives a brief introduction to the reading habits that are now trending among young Chinese. Interestingly, the classic Zizhi Tongjian (Comprehensive Mirror to Aid in Government), a pioneering chronicle of history, has ignited heated discussion among young readers, evidence of the critical thinking of young people. Search terms including "AI," "quantum entanglement" and "Metaverse" were the most popular keywords on the Yuewen reading platform.

Aamir Khan (right) teaches Huang Bo the dance in Secret Superstar. Photo: IC

In 2020, in the poverty alleviation movie My People, My Homeland, my role, Huang Dabao, was a person who wished to bring a village out of poverty through his own effort and inventions. While filming, we visited many village inventors just like Huang, who were eager to contribute to their hometown's development. With the success of poverty alleviation methods, we could see the true feelings on their faces and a sense of warmth. I want audiences to learn about those efforts and allow them to feel what villagers felt back then. There are countless moving and inspiring stories waiting for us to discover.