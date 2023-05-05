New search puppy given to Mexican military base as gift by Türkiye

German shepherd puppy Arkadas is cuddled by a soldier at a military base in Naucalpan, Mexico, May 3, 2023. Mexico on Wednesday welcomed Arkadas, a new search puppy given as a gift by Türkiye out of gratitude to Proteo, a Mexican search dog which died while carrying out duties when a massive earthquake struck Türkiye in February. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

