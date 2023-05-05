Art Vancouver held in Canada

Visitors look at some paintings during the Art Vancouver event at the Vancouver Convention Center in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 4, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

An artist showcases his work at a runway show during the Art Vancouver event at the Vancouver Convention Center in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 4, 2023. Art Vancouver, an art exhibition and trade show, runs from May 4 to 7, featuring over 100 exhibitors from around the world. Photo:Xinhua

An artist showcases her work at a runway show during the Art Vancouver event at the Vancouver Convention Center in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 4, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

An artist creates her art piece during the Art Vancouver event at the Vancouver Convention Center in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 4, 2023. Photo:Xinhua