Buddha Jayanti celebrated in Kathmandu, Nepal

Devotees light oil lamps to mark Buddha Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, at the Swayambhunath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 5, 2023. Every year, Buddha Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day in the Nepali month of Baishakh marking Buddha's birth, attainment of enlightenment and his death. Photo:Xinhua

Devotees light oil lamps to mark Buddha Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, at the Swayambhunath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 5, 2023. Every year, Buddha Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day in the Nepali month of Baishakh marking Buddha's birth, attainment of enlightenment and his death. Photo:Xinhua