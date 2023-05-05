Scenery of Bagan, Myanmar

A pagoda is pictured in the ancient city of Bagan, Myanmar, May 4, 2023. Bagan, an ancient city and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is located in central Myanmar's Mandalay Region. With thousands of ancient Buddhist pagodas, temples and monasteries, the ancient city is one of the top tourist attractions in Myanmar. Photo:Xinhua

A woman drives a herd of cattle in the ancient city of Bagan, Myanmar, May 4, 2023. Bagan, an ancient city and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is located in central Myanmar's Mandalay Region. With thousands of ancient Buddhist pagodas, temples and monasteries, the ancient city is one of the top tourist attractions in Myanmar. Photo:Xinhua

People visit the Dhamayangyi Temple in the ancient city of Bagan, Myanmar, May 4, 2023. Bagan, an ancient city and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is located in central Myanmar's Mandalay Region. With thousands of ancient Buddhist pagodas, temples and monasteries, the ancient city is one of the top tourist attractions in Myanmar. Photo:Xinhua

A pagoda is pictured in the ancient city of Bagan, Myanmar, May 4, 2023. Bagan, an ancient city and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is located in central Myanmar's Mandalay Region. With thousands of ancient Buddhist pagodas, temples and monasteries, the ancient city is one of the top tourist attractions in Myanmar. Photo:Xinhua