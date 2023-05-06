Autumn scenery of Canberra, Australia

This photo taken on May 5, 2023 shows kangaroos in Canberra, Australia. Photo:Xinhua

This photo taken on May 6, 2023 shows autumn scenery of the National Arboretum in Canberra, Australia. Photo:Xinhua

This photo taken on May 5, 2023 shows autumn scenery in a forest in Canberra, Australia. Photo:Xinhua

This photo taken on May 5, 2023 shows autumn scenery of Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra, Australia. Photo:Xinhua