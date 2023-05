Britain's King Charles III departs Buckingham Palace for coronation

Britain's King Charles III departs Buckingham Palace for his coronation at Westminster Abbey with Queen Camilla in London, Britain, May 6, 2023. Britain's King Charles III departed Buckingham Palace shortly after 10 a.m. (0900 GMT) on Saturday for his coronation at Westminster Abbey in central London. The King and Queen Camilla will be coronated at the historic church in a service expected to last about two hours, the country's first in 70 years. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

