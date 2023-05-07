Charles III crowned King at UK's first coronation in 70 years

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla return to Buckingham Palace after coronation service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, May 6, 2023. Charles III was on Saturday crowned monarch of the United Kingdom (UK) and 14 other Commonwealth realms in the UK's first coronation since 1953 at Westminster Abbey in central London. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after coronation ceremony in London, Britain, May 6, 2023. Charles III was on Saturday crowned monarch of the United Kingdom (UK) and 14 other Commonwealth realms in the UK's first coronation since 1953 at Westminster Abbey in central London. (Xinhua/Li Ying)