In pics: turtledove singing contest in Yogyakarta, Indonesia

Judges give scores during a turtledove singing contest at Alun Alun Kidul in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, May 6, 2023. (Photo by Agung Supriyanto/Xinhua)

People watch a turtledove singing contest at Alun Alun Kidul in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, May 6, 2023. (Photo by Agung Supriyanto/Xinhua)

People prepare before a turtledove singing contest at Alun Alun Kidul in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, May 6, 2023. (Photo by Agung Supriyanto/Xinhua)

