People attend Tasting Australia food festival in Adelaid

People enjoy food and beverage at Tasting Australia food festival in Adelaide, Australia, May 6, 2023. The Tasting Australia food festival kicked off here on April 28 and will last till May 7. (Photo by Lyu Wei/Xinhua)

People enjoy food and beverage at Tasting Australia food festival in Adelaide, Australia, May 6, 2023. The Tasting Australia food festival kicked off here on April 28 and will last till May 7. (Photo by Lyu Wei/Xinhua)

People enjoy food and beverage at Tasting Australia food festival in Adelaide, Australia, May 6, 2023. The Tasting Australia food festival kicked off here on April 28 and will last till May 7. (Photo by Lyu Wei/Xinhua)

People enjoy food and beverage at Tasting Australia food festival in Adelaide, Australia, May 6, 2023. The Tasting Australia food festival kicked off here on April 28 and will last till May 7. (Photo by Lyu Wei/Xinhua)