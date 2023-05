This photo taken on May 4, 2023 shows a seaside view in the coastal city of Cartagena in northern Colombia. (Xinhua/Zhou Shengping)

This photo taken on May 4, 2023 shows a cannon at an old castle in the coastal city of Cartagena in northern Colombia. (Xinhua/Zhou Shengping)

People visit an old castle in the coastal city of Cartagena in northern Colombia on May 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Shengping)