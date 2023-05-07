Bread festival held in Brussels

Vendors and buyers talk at a bread festival in Brussels, Belgium, May 6, 2023. A bread festival was held in Brussels on Saturday to let people taste and buy various kinds of bread product from European countries. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Different kinds of bread are shown at a bread festival in Brussels, Belgium, May 6, 2023. A bread festival was held in Brussels on Saturday to let people taste and buy various kinds of bread product from European countries. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A vendor demonstrates bread making skills at a bread festival in Brussels, Belgium, May 6, 2023. A bread festival was held in Brussels on Saturday to let people taste and buy various kinds of bread product from European countries. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Vendors prepare bread at a bread festival in Brussels, Belgium, May 6, 2023. A bread festival was held in Brussels on Saturday to let people taste and buy various kinds of bread product from European countries. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)