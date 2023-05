Military parade takes place in Sofia to mark Bulgarian Armed Forces Day

The Air Force representatives march during a military parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 6, 2023. A military parade took place in Sofia on Saturday, marking the Bulgarian Armed Forces Day. (Xinhua/Lin Hao)

An armored vehicle is seen during a military parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 6, 2023. A military parade took place in Sofia on Saturday, marking the Bulgarian Armed Forces Day. (Xinhua/Lin Hao)

The Joint Special Operations Command representatives march during a military parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 6, 2023. A military parade took place in Sofia on Saturday, marking the Bulgarian Armed Forces Day. (Xinhua/Lin Hao)

The Navy representatives march during a military parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 6, 2023. A military parade took place in Sofia on Saturday, marking the Bulgarian Armed Forces Day. (Xinhua/Lin Hao)

The National Guards Unit representatives march during a military parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 6, 2023. A military parade took place in Sofia on Saturday, marking the Bulgarian Armed Forces Day. (Xinhua/Lin Hao)