Chinese provinces hold public servants recruitment exams, titled toward employment of college graduates

This photo taken on March 18, 2023 shows a view of a job fair in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. More than 500 on-line and off-line recruiting events have been scheduled during this job fair, the largest of its kind in recent years held in the province, offering over 115,000 vacant positions in total. (Photo:Xinhua)

A number of Chinese provinces held public servants recruitment exams on Saturday, as the governments put priority on the employment of fresh college graduates.In Northeast China's Liaoning Province, for instance, a total of 2,923 government agencies and public institutions provided 8,662 job offerings, of which the number of positions available for newly graduated college students accounting for more than 50 percent.The province's human resources department said that, starting from this year, Liaoning will promote recruitment of government institutions in the first half of each year to go in tandem with the annual graduation season of colleges and universities, thus opening a new employment path for fresh college graduates.Northwest China's Qinghai Province said that the province will fully tap the potential to provide more job positions for college graduates, and strive to fully complete its annual intake by the end of July.The number of college graduates is expected to reach a record high of 11.58 million this year, an increase of 820,000 year-on-year, official data showed.On April 24, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security told a press conference that a good number of young people, especially college graduates, are still seeking suitable jobs, and that government could play an important role in helping mitigating this problem. .To promote employment and entrepreneurship of college graduates, the ministry has rolled out 10 action plans including subsidies for companies to hire more people, expanding the recruitment scale of the public sector, providing more support for entrepreneurs and organizing more on-site recruitment events.During the first three months of 2023, 2.97 million jobs were created, an increase of 120,000 year-on-year. In March, the national urban surveyed unemployment rate stood at 5.3 percent, down 0.5 percentage points year-on-year, according to the ministry.The central government's annual work report delivered to the National People's Congress earlier this year sets a target of creating 12 million new jobs in 2023 and maintain the unemployment rate at 5.5 percent.Global Times