China's iFlytek launches AI-generative language model SparkDesk to rival ChatGPT

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company iFlytek unveiled its generative language model SparkDesk on Saturday, joining other Chinese counterparts in launching its own solutions to ChatGPT as the chatbot is generating buzz globally.Liu Qingfeng, chairman of iFlytek, introduced its AI large language model SparkDesk through a live demonstration in Hefei, East China's Anhui province on Saturday.At the event, Liu used voice-recognition prompts to ask SparkDesk in Chinese and English to assess student essays and compose hypothetical stories about Confucius' attendance at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. The demonstration also offered the audience a chance to pose queries."We aim to exceed ChatGPT's capabilities in Chinese language by October 24, and will achieve a similar level to it in English," Liu said."The impact of this generative AI technology is no less important than that of the birth of the PC or the internet," Liu said. "We need to do our best to learn from ChatGPT," he said, "and even seek to surpass it."

