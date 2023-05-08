Ethnic film culture week held in Southwest China's Guangxi

Photo: Courtesy of the festival

The third San Yue San Ethnic Film Culture Week was held from April 28 to May 3 in Nanning, capital city of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The event included a series of events ranging from film screenings to round-table seminars and a film poster exhibition.The Zhuang ethnic group's Song Festival is held on the third day of the third month of the Chinese calendar, also known as San Yue San (Lit: third month third). A public holiday in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the day is not just an important holiday for the Zhuang people, but also many other ethnic groups, including the Yao, Dong and Miao.A total of over 100 submissions from across the country were submitted for the 2023 film culture week. A total of 12 films, including Huang Wenxiu, Kong and Jigme, My Father and Mother and Why Are the Flowers So Red as well as five short films were screened at the event.These films cover a variety of themes and genres from touching stories about China's poverty alleviation efforts and building hometowns.The round table forum about how ethnic films can better serve Chinese modernization was also held.Global Times