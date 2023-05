Flood hits Aceh Barat district in Indonesia

A man holding a wooden boat wades in flood water after heavy rain in Napai village in Aceh Barat district, Aceh Province, Indonesia, May 7, 2023. (Photo by Yulham/Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows houses submerged by flood after heavy rain in Napai village in Aceh Barat district, Aceh Province, Indonesia, May 7, 2023. (Photo by Yulham/Xinhua)

Women walk through flood water after heavy rain in Napai village in Aceh Barat district, Aceh Province, Indonesia, May 7, 2023. (Photo by Yulham/Xinhua)

A man holds his cell phone to contact his relative in flood water after heavy rain in Napai village in Aceh Barat district, Aceh Province, Indonesia, May 7, 2023. (Photo by Yulham/Xinhua)