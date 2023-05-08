In pics: coffee industry of Honduras

This aerial photo shows a coffee plantation in Marcala, Honduras, on May 6, 2023. Honduras' natural conditions are ideal for coffee cultivation and it is one of the major coffee exporters in Central America. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

A worker sorts green coffee beans to different grades in a coffee factory in Marcala, Honduras, on May 6, 2023. Honduras' natural conditions are ideal for coffee cultivation and it is one of the major coffee exporters in Central America. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

A worker checks green coffee beans in a coffee factory in Marcala, Honduras, on May 6, 2023. Honduras' natural conditions are ideal for coffee cultivation and it is one of the major coffee exporters in Central America. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

A worker checks roasted coffee beans in a coffee factory in Marcala, Honduras, on May 6, 2023. Honduras' natural conditions are ideal for coffee cultivation and it is one of the major coffee exporters in Central America. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)