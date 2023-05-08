South Koreans protest Japanese PM's visit to Seoul

Protesters hold a rally against Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to South Korea in Seoul, South Korea, May 7, 2023. Several South Korean organizations rallied here Sunday to protest Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to South Korea. The protesters called for Tokyo's apology over its militarist past, opposed South Korea-Japan military cooperation, and demanded withdrawal of Japan's plan to discharge radioactive wastewater. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)

Protesters hold a rally against Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to South Korea in Seoul, South Korea, May 7, 2023. Several South Korean organizations rallied here Sunday to protest Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to South Korea. The protesters called for Tokyo's apology over its militarist past, opposed South Korea-Japan military cooperation, and demanded withdrawal of Japan's plan to discharge radioactive wastewater. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)