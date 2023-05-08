PHOTO / WORLD
In pics: historic center of Havana in Cuba
By Xinhua Published: May 08, 2023 12:28 PM
Doves forage at the historic center of the city of Havana, Cuba, May 4, 2023. The historic center of Havana was elected a world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1982. (Xinhua/Lin Chaohui)

Workers restore an old building at the historic center of the city of Havana, Cuba, May 4, 2023. The historic center of Havana was elected a world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1982. (Xinhua/Lin Chaohui)

Folk artists perform at the historic center of the city of Havana, Cuba, May 4, 2023. The historic center of Havana was elected a world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1982. (Xinhua/Lin Chaohui)

People visit a temple at the historic center of the city of Havana, Cuba, May 4, 2023. The historic center of Havana was elected a world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1982. (Xinhua/Lin Chaohui)

