In pics: historic center of Havana in Cuba

Doves forage at the historic center of the city of Havana, Cuba, May 4, 2023. The historic center of Havana was elected a world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1982. (Xinhua/Lin Chaohui)

Workers restore an old building at the historic center of the city of Havana, Cuba, May 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Chaohui)

Folk artists perform at the historic center of the city of Havana, Cuba, May 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Chaohui)

People visit a temple at the historic center of the city of Havana, Cuba, May 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Chaohui)